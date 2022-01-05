Cody Simpson's Sister Alli Is 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Breaking Neck

Alli Simpson

Cody Simpson’s sister revealed that she not only started 2022 with a positive COVID-19 test, but she also suffered a severe neck injury. “Sometimes life can take a big turn in the blink of an eye,” she wrote via Instagram in January 2022. “Long story short — I dove into a shallow pool head first & hit my head on the bottom.. on New Year’s Eve. I got X-rays/CT Scans & an MRI to find I have 2 severe fractures in my neck. … I am extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal chord.”

The model told fans that she’d be wearing a neck brace for several months, adding, “The way I see it, four months is a drop in the ocean when it comes to the rest of my happy & healthy life.. as you can imagine, I have been in endless tears and thanking every guardian angel watching over me in the pool that night plus every moment since.”