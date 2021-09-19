Amy Schumer

The Trainwreck actress underwent endometriosis surgery in September 2021, where doctors removed her uterus and appendix.

“So, it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out,” she said in an Instagram video on September 18. “The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains.”

The comedian also shared a mirror selfie in a hospital gown at the time, captioning it, “If you have really painful periods you may have #endometriosis.”