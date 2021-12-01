Amy Schumer

The I Feel Pretty star revealed in April 2018 that she had been in the hospital for the past five days with a kidney infection. “Here’s what I’ve been up to this week. I was hospitalized for 5 days with a horrible kidney infection,” the comedian wrote in a lengthy Instagram post from her hospital bed. “I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad ass nurses also my husband who’s name is, i want to say, Chris? and my sisters Kimby and mol who have been by my side the whole time.”