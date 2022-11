Andy Taylor

The former guitarist for Duran Duran revealed he is battling with stage IV prostate cancer while the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022.

“Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course, we are no different; so I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade,” the musician shared.