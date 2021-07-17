Ashley Monroe

Country singer-songwriter Ashley Monroe announced that she was starting chemotherapy for a rare form of cancer in July 2021. “Short story long, they did a bone marrow biopsy, (ouch) , and VOILA… a rare kind of blood c word called ‘waldenstrom macroglobulinemia,’” Monroe explained in a lengthy Instagram post the day before her treatment started.

Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, which is considered a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, results in bone marrow overproducing white blood cells, which negatively affects red blood cells. The Pistol Annies member is seeking treatment at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, and she asked that fans hold their medical opinions to themselves. She will, however, take any good vibes fans send her way.

“I would greatly appreciate if no one gave me any unsolicited advice or medical opinions,” she requested. “I’ve done my research and have amazing Vanderbilt dr’s [sic] I’ve weighed every option with. That’s why I was hesitant to post about it, but I could use the prayers… and I DO believe in the power of prayer guys.”