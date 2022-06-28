Ashton Irwin

Australian pop rock band 5 Seconds of Summer stopped a June 2022 show mid-performance after Irwin, the drummer, began experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion. The band updated fans via their Instagram Story the next day.

“Last night’s show ended early due to a medical incident during the show. Upon experiencing physical symptoms, Ashton was taken to a local hospital for the tests and medical review,” they wrote. “As a result, it was advised Ashton had experienced extreme heat exhaustion. Thankfully and most importantly, he is feeling OK and recovering very well. We apologize to all the fans in attendance for the show being cut short.”

The group also canceled a performance scheduled for the following evening to allow Irwin time to rest.