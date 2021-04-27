Avalon Young

The American Idol alum revealed in April 2021 that she has been diagnosed with brain cancer. She first opened up about her health battle in late 2020, when she began having “simple partial seizures.” In February, doctors removed most of a peach-sized tumor from her brain in a 16-hour surgery. “Got some of the worst news ever after thinking I was fully recovering after this tumor surgery,” she wrote via Instagram two months later. “I’ve got cancer in my brain and I gotta boss up and take care of it. … Everything is gonna be okay, the journey is gonna be wild, but I’m ready for it. Love you guys a ton. F—k cancer.” The singer’s second surgery is scheduled for May, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help fund her treatment.