Ben Feldman

The Superstore star informed his fans in July 2020 that he had recently undergone spine surgery. “So some Me news: on Monday, an incredible surgeon in Newport (dr Robert Bray) opened up my neck, drilled out some calcified bone & 2 shitty discs in my spine, popped in 2 artificial discs & sewed me back up,” he wrote via Instagram, explaining he was now recovering. “It was horrifying but I’m alive & lots of friends/family sending me food that I can swallow, which is a v underrated category of food (slippery). Anyway things are good.”