Benedict Cumberbatch

The Doctor Strange star was so committed to his role of 1920s rancher Phil Burbank in the 2021 film The Power of the Dog, he started smoking again — to his own detriment.

“Filterless rollies, just take after take after take,” Cumberbatch, who quit cigarettes years earlier, told Esquire in November of that same year. “I gave myself nicotine poisoning three times. When you have to smoke a lot, it genuinely is horrible.”