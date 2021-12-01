Bethenny Frankel

The Real Housewives of New York City star had a near-death experience in December 2018 when she had a severely allergic reaction to fish after consuming miso soup. “I have [a] rare fish allergy,” she tweeted of the scary incident. “I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then [taken] to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40. I couldn’t talk, see, thought I had a stroke & [was] dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an #epipen.”