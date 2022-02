Bethenny Frankel

The Bravo alum sent a message to those of her social media followers with “severe” allergies in February 2022 after suffering a “medical emergency” while on vacation with her daughter, Bryn. “Last night, my daughter told our server that I am deathly allergic to fish and we ordered off the vegan menu and they accidentally gave us someone else’s food,” Frankel said in a TikTok clip. “We realized too late and it was a crisis.”