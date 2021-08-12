Brandi Glanville

In August 2021, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed her severely swollen hand. “My little piggy hoofer has an infected bite of some kind (not human) spending my day at ER I wanted to leave but they said I could lose a limb so I’m chilling -ON A TUESDAY!!!!” she shared via Twitter along with a photo of the swollen limb.

The actress shared an update via Instagram to share that doctors believe it was “an infected spider bite.”

After being released from the hospital, Glanville thanked everyone for the support. “Kisses to all of the well wishes & friends reaching out❤️❤️I am back home still swollen but much better! It took being hospitalized for me to realize how many friends I really do have. 💖💖”