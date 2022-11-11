Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey’s wife revealed in November 2022 that she was suffering from a neck injury after falling down a flight of stairs.

“I am ok but… Don’t fall people…don’t fall…,” the Brazil native wrote via Instagram alongside a selfie that showed her wearing a neck brace. “Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose pants up when going by down the stairs!! wind blew mine as I was midair, pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went…A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead…💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛.”