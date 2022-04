Cary Elwes

“Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake,” the Princess Bride actor wrote via Instagram in April 2022, giving a nod to his 1987 movie. The actor went on to explain that despite getting struck by a snake on his hand, he was on the mend. “Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for their great care,” he continued. “Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks. 🙏”