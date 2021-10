Celine Dion

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer was forced to delay the opening of her new Las Vegas show after “experiencing severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing,” according to an October 2021 press release. The medical issue interferes with her ability to rehearse the new show, which was set to open in November. The show has been delayed until March.

The Canadian singer added that she was “heartbroken” that she had to make this decision.