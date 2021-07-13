Charles Kelley

The Lady A musician was rushed to the hospital in July 2021 and diagnosed with appendicitis ahead of the group’s first show in more than one year amid the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the band canceled their Minnesota Lakefront Music Fest appearance, but Kelley assured fans that he was on the mend amid his hospital stay.

“Hey guys — sitting here in the hospital and so bummed to have missed performing our first show back in Minnesota, not to mention in 16 months — that’s an understatement,” he wrote via Instagram, sharing a photo from his recovery room. “But the ol’ appendix had other plans. [I] Didn’t even know what an appendix was until Friday when it sent me to the ER. Love y’all and be back soon enough.”

Two days later, the country crooner shared a video of himself back home and ready to go back on tour with his bandmates. “I’m back baby and ready to rock. Huge thanks to all the nurses and doctors and health care workers who took such great care of me,” he captioned the clip via Instagram. “Now … we rock. Coming for you Dallas.”