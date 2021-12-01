Chris Carrabba

The Dashboard Confessional singer shared an important message with fans on June 10 after getting into a motorcycle accident four days earlier. “My injuries were severe but not life threatening,” he wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed. “I owe the amazing nurses and medical team treating me my endless gratitude. I am determined to make a full recovery, but I have surgeries and months of rehab to come. … I would also like to thank my family and friends for coming together to support me in this time of need. To all reading this, I would like to say thank you for standing by me through my recovery. This will be difficult physically, emotionally and financially and I’m grateful to have your support as I go through it.”

Carrabba’s injury came in the middle of nationwide Black Lives Matter protests — and he made sure to tell his followers that he would keep fighting for justice no matter what. “I have not lost sight of the social issues at hand and even in the condition I’m in, I find it important to state that I stand with Black Lives Matter,” he added. “In the near future it is likely I will not be able to follow the news as much as I normally would. If you don’t hear from me on critical social issues, I trust that you will know where I stand.