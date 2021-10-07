Christiane Amanpour

The CNN anchor announced that she is fighting ovarian cancer in June 2021. She underwent surgery and followed that with chemotherapy, which she finished the following September.

“It’s now the end of my chemotherapy that I announced back in June,” she shared with Robin Roberts on a September 2021 episode of Good Morning America. “Tomorrow is my last session after 18 weeks of what you know – because you’ve been through a similar struggle – is grueling, fatiguing, tiring and emotionally wearing as well, not to mention physically and can be scary.”

Amanpour previously underwent chemotherapy for breast cancer in 2007 and was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder in 2012. She credits her survival to early detection.