Courtney Love

The “Doll Parts” singer revealed to her fans in March 2021 that she “almost died” from anemia the year prior. “People, I’ve been sad and extremely sick. Debilitated, in indescribable pain,” she wrote via Instagram, adding that in August 2020 she weighed 97 pounds and almost lost her life amid her anemia battle.

She detailed her experience at the hospital, saying, “I was stigmatized for being an addict for 9 months by many ill-equipped doctors, backwards doctors and quacks. While in debilitating acute pain. Then I met the most empathic wise pain management doctor. I’m so grateful!” The Sons of Anarchy alum explained that she is “so good now” and is using CBD oil to help with her physical symptoms and overall pain, thanking Woody Harrelson for introducing her “back in the day” to the many uses of hemp.

“Bear with me as I start to try and have a blast and help others every pain free day!!” she continued, pointing out she is “still 100 percent sober” despite using CBD products. “I’ve been basically bedridden. I thought I was broken for sure this time. But I’m OK! So I’m just waking and I’m frail. I’ll be strong again soon! Not as always because this is the period to be mellow and not waste energy on anger, etc. Dropping the rock as we say. A new sort of strong with wisdom and more empathy than I had for people with physical illness. Love you.”