D.L. Hughley

The comedian was rushed to the hospital in June 2020 after collapsing on stage in the middle of a stand-up routine at a comedy club in Nashville, Tennessee.

“He was suffering from exhaustion after all the week’s work and travel, and was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor’s orders. He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayer and thoughts,” Hughley’s representative told Us at the time.