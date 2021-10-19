Dick Vitale

The ESPN college basketball announcer was diagnosed with lymphoma in October 2021 after being diagnosed and treated for melanoma the previous summer. Vitale confirmed that the melanoma had been “totally cleared” after surgery. Doctors prescribed him steroids and six months of chemotherapy to treat the lymphoma.

“What’s evident is that the treatment plan for this lymphoma is going to be a lot tougher [than the melanoma], and in both cases, early detection played an important role in helping to manage the cancers,” he said in a statement via ESPN. “With all that said, I consider myself very lucky. I’ve seen firsthand the devastation that cancer can have on families, on children, and on all of our loved ones. It can bring you to your knees. It’s physically and emotionally exhausting. It robs you of so many things, including life itself for some of the most unfortunate patients. I never lose sight of that, and that’s why I feel so lucky.”