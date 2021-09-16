Elton John

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023,” the “Tiny Dancer” crooner revealed in a statement in September 2021.

The British singer explained that he “fell awkwardly on a hard surface” over the summer and has been in physical therapy for the “considerable pain and discomfort” he’s felt in his hip. “I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible,” he wrote, noting that the concerts will be “worth the wait” once he’s healed.