Emilia Clarke

The British actress suffered a near-fatal subarachnoid hemorrhage shortly after she finished filming Game of Thrones season 1 in 2011. Clarke was rushed into surgery and admitted in an essay for The New Yorker that she “asked the medical staff to let [her] die” because she was so frightened that she would never recover fully. The Me Before You star was discharged a month later and began filming GoT season 2, but “struggled” on set. Two years later, she was diagnosed with another brain aneurysm and had to go under the knife for a second time. “The recovery was even more painful than it had been after the first surgery,” she recalled. “I looked as though I had been through a war more gruesome than any that [my Game of Thrones character] Daenerys experienced.” Clarke is now “healed beyond [her] most unreasonable hopes” and is working to raise awareness about brain injuries.