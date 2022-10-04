WandaVision,' 'Buffy' Alum Emma Caulfield Reveals MS Diagnosis

Emma Caulfield

The WandaVision and the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum went public with her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in October 2022. “I’m so tired of not being honest,” the actress told Vanity Fair about opening up about her battle with the disease, which she was diagnosed with in 2010. “And beyond that, my [6-year-old] daughter has changed my perspective, as I think anybody who is a parent can attest. … I’m not actually doing everything I can for her because I have my mouth shut.”

She added, “If I have a platform at all, I should be using it.”