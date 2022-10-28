Finneas

The songwriter revealed in October 2022 that he suffered multiple broken bones and needed emergency surgery after getting into an accident while riding his electric bike. “Last Friday, I had the pleasure of crashing my electric bike, flying over the handlebars and absolutely demolishing my collarbone as well as sustaining a radial head fracture to my right elbow,” Finneas wrote via Instagram, alongside photos of his X-Rays. “The severity of the displacement of my collarbone meant I required surgery which I am now on the other side of and I’m feeling great!”

He continued: “As foolish as I felt after the fall, my prevailing emotion is gratitude. You see, I was not wearing a helmet. Lesson forever learned. I feel so lucky to still be here. Take care of yourselves, thank your bodies for all that they do for you. See you all again soon ❤️.”