Finneas O’Connell Says He’s ‘Lucky to Be Alive’ After Electric Bike Accident 049
The songwriter revealed in October 2022 that he suffered multiple broken bones and needed emergency surgery after getting into an accident while riding his electric bike. “Last Friday, I had the pleasure of crashing my electric bike, flying over the handlebars and absolutely demolishing my collarbone as well as sustaining a radial head fracture to my right elbow,” Finneas wrote via Instagram, alongside photos of his X-Rays. “The severity of the displacement of my collarbone meant I required surgery which I am now on the other side of and I’m feeling great!”

He continued: “As foolish as I felt after the fall, my prevailing emotion is gratitude. You see, I was not wearing a helmet. Lesson forever learned. I feel so lucky to still be here. Take care of yourselves, thank your bodies for all that they do for you. See you all again soon ❤️.”

