Celebrity Health Scares

Gaten Matarazzo

The Stranger Things actor underwent a fourth procedure in January 2020 for Cleidocranial Dysplasia, a health condition that affects the development of the bones and teeth. After completing the operation, he took to social media to reveal all went well. “Though my expression in this picture may not show it, the surgery was a complete success😂. This was such A big one, it may be the last one I need. Hopefully at least,” he wrote via Instagram three days after the surgery, sharing a photo of himself giving a thumbs up while his head was wrapped in a brace. “Those who suffer from Cleidocranial Dysplasia usually have Supernumerary teeth, which are extra teeth that grow in the gums.”

Matarazzo said he’s “had several surgeries to extract these teeth” from within his gums and “help expose the teeth that should have already grown.” During his fourth procedure, 14 supernumerary teeth were extracted and six of his adult teeth were subsequently exposed. “I was under for four hours. My recovery for the past few days has been great and I can’t thank the team that did the surgery enough. Thank you all for your kind wishes and prayers. It means a lot,” he added.