Trading Space's Genevieve Gorder Is Sick With COVID-19 After Vaccination

Genevieve Gorder

The Trading Spaces alum shared a selfie from her bed via Instagram in July 2021, noting that she caught COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

“Covid day 5,” she captioned her post. “As a kid with asthma, an adult with autoimmune, covid was not something I took lightly. In fact, we were more careful than anyone I knew. But here I am after being double vacc’d in March (Pfizer). And guys, Delta is a b*#•h! I can’t begin to imagine what this would feel like unvaccinated and for that I’m grateful. … See you in a few weeks.”

The interior designer explained via her Story that her illness “sucked” and that she felt “horrible,” but by Day 6 she was starting to feel better enough to film the social media update. Gorder added, “Nights are bad. A lot of upper respiratory coughing. I’m constantly running at a 99.5, a 100, fever, I have not had a lot of energy but I know I’m going to be okay.” The Genevieve’s Renovation star ended her video with a plea to her followers to get vaccinated “so you don’t get hurt.”