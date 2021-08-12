Grimes

The “Delete Forever” singer revealed in March 2021 that she suffered a panic attack after appearing on Saturday Night Live. “Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary,” she wrote via Instagram alongside photos from her cameo on the sketch comedy show. “I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy 😑😑😑.” Grimes then thanked the SNL team for having her on the show while her partner Elon Musk hosted.