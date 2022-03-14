Hailey Baldwin

The model opened up in March 2022 about a recent health scare in which she suffered “stroke like symptoms” and was taken to the hospital. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot in my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” she explained via her Instagram Stories.

The Arizona native insisted she was “doing well” after experiencing one of “scariest moments” of her life ahead of her hospital stay. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love,” she added.