Comedian Heather McDonald Fractures Skull After Collapsing on Stage

Heather McDonald

The comedian was hospitalized with a skull fracture in February 2022 after collapsing in the middle of a stand-up set in Arizona. “So, I’m in the emergency room,” she said in an Instagram Story video from her hospital bed. “Oh, my God, I’m so, so, so, so sorry. I passed out on stage. I got up, I did one joke and I felt so dizzy. I cannot believe this happened. I feel so terrible that they had to tell everyone to leave and then cancel the second show. Tempe, I will be back. I’ve never ever fainted in my life.”