Howard Stern

After doctors discovered a growth on his kidney in 2017, the controversial radio host was told there was a “90 percent” chance he had cancer and needed surgery. “And now all I’m thinking is, ‘I’m going to die,'” he recalled in a May 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “And I’m scared s–tless.” Doctors later discovered that the growth was a benign cyst and Stern was given the all-clear.