Howie Mandel

In addition to being candid about his mental health issues — Mandel has Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Attention Deficient Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and depression — the America’s Got Talent judge has also been open about his physical health scares.

In October 2021, the Bobby’s World creator fainted while outside a Starbucks with his wife, Terry Mandel. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and later told fans via Twitter that he “was dehydrated and had low blood sugar,” which caused him to pass out.

Howie contracted COVID-19 in June 2022, which forced him to miss several episodes of America’s Got Talent, telling People that he was “still feel[ing] like I’m recovering from that, the insanity” of being in quarantine for 10 days. He added, “And I’m not joking. I got incredibly depressed, incredibly neurotic.”