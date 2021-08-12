Hugh Jackman

The Wolverine actor’s August 2021 skin biopsy on his nose came back “inconclusive,” meaning dermatologists need to test a sample from deeper in his skin. He said basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is a possibility, but it’s not dire. The most common type of skin cancer typically just needs to be removed so it doesn’t progress. Jackman was first diagnosed with BCC in 2013 and has had treatment several times since then, typically on his nose.

“When I’m done filming, I’ll have it rechecked. I know I’m repeating myself and will probably not stop … please get skin checks and wear sunscreen,” Jackman requested via Instagram. “Thank you all for so much support. I’m seeing your comments and stories. If by posting about this I remind one person to go see their dermatologist – I’m happy.