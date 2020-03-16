Celebrity Health Scares

Idris Elba

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19,” Elba tweeted in March 2020, as cases of coronavirus continued to increase around the world. “I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic.”

The Wire alum reiterated the importance of staying home and staying informed throughout the global outbreak, and revealed that his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, had not been tested at the time.

“We’ve told our families, they’re very supportive. We’ve told our colleagues. Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now,” he said in a video statement. “Now is the time for thinking about each other. There’s so many people whose lives have been affected — from those who have lost people that they love, to people that don’t have it and have lost their livelihoods. This is real … Stay positive and don’t freak out.”