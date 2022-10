J.J. Watt

The Arizona Cardinals player revealed via Twitter in October 2022 that he went into atrial fibrillation days before taking the field against the Carolina Panthers. “I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today,” he wrote.

The cardiac issue is characterized by irregular or rapid heart rhythm that can lead to blood clots and increase the risk of strokes, heart failure or other conditions.