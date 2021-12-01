Jay Osmond

The Osmonds drummer revealed via Facebook in August 2020 that he suffered a stroke. “I didn’t want to alarm anyone so I hadn’t said this earlier,” he wrote. “A couple of months ago, I came really close to a stroke. BP over 200. They said I had a mini stroke. This was brought on by stresses I was under. I went on a couple of medications and have been trying to keep calm.”

Osmond continued, “Because of some stresses (non-work related), my BP has been a little high again. My angel Karina has been helping me deal with it … (I had a couple of people ask me about this and I didn’t want the rumors to get around) Love you all.”