Jeff Lewis

The Flipping Out star updated fans on his successful spinal cord surgery in August 2020 after sharing his experience with cervical myelopathy, a progressive degenerative condition. “Here’s my biggest concern: I’m going to have a two-inch incision in the front of my neck, which is probably going to scar,” Lewis said on his radio show ahead of his surgery. “What am I going to do? Am I going to wear turtlenecks? Do I wear a mock turtle? I don’t think I can pull off scarves.”