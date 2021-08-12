Health Update

Celebrity Health Scares: Selena Gomez, Amy Schumer and More Stars

By
Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Says She Has Spinal Cord Cyst, Diagnosed Herself
Jenelle Evans. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
105
29 / 105
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Jenelle Evans

The Teen Mom 2 alum shared her “concerning” health journey with fans during a March 2021 vlog, reflecting on the “months and months” of severe pain she’s felt in her back and neck. After a long series of MRIs and other procedures, Evans learned that she has a “fluid-filled cyst” in her spinal cord. Though she hadn’t spoken to her doctor at length about the test results at that point, she wondered if her symptoms related to chiari malformation, “a condition in which brain tissues protrude into your spinal canal.”

Back to top