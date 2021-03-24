Jenelle Evans

The Teen Mom 2 alum shared her “concerning” health journey with fans during a March 2021 vlog, reflecting on the “months and months” of severe pain she’s felt in her back and neck. After a long series of MRIs and other procedures, Evans learned that she has a “fluid-filled cyst” in her spinal cord. Though she hadn’t spoken to her doctor at length about the test results at that point, she wondered if her symptoms related to chiari malformation, “a condition in which brain tissues protrude into your spinal canal.”