Jeremih

The “Don’t Tell ‘Em” crooner was hospitalized in November 2020 due to coronavirus complications. He was later taken off a ventilator and moved out of the ICU as his condition improved. “Jeremih has been transferred out of ICU. He will spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room,” a spokesperson for the R&B artist’s family and team told Billboard. “The true healing begins. Thank you all for your continued prayers and wishes.”