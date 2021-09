Jerry Messing

The Freaks and Geeks alum, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2021, told TMZ that September that his battle with the virus left him partially paralyzed. He revealed to the outlet that he is unable to move his arms and legs well, nor can he stand up and walk on his own. After the Addams Family Reunion actor’s monthlong hospitalization, he noted he was undergoing physical therapy to aid his recovery efforts.