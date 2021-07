Jesse McCartney

The “Kiss the World Goodbye” singer gave fans an update about his health via TikTok after taking a tumble and hurting his foot during a concert in July 2021. “Alright, I’m glad everyone got a really good laugh,” he said after the moment went viral. “My ankle’s fine by the way, thanks for asking. I hope you enjoyed that, internet. I’m fine. I’m going to be fine. I sprained my ankle but I’m good to go.”