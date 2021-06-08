Jesse Tyler Ferguson

The Modern Family alum used his experience with skin cancer to remind his followers about getting routine checkups.

“Reminder to stay up to date on your dermatology checks … especially if you’re fair like me,” Ferguson captioned an Instagram photo of himself in June 2021. “I always wind up getting something taken from me, every time I go.

“

He added: “Today, they took a bit of skin cancer that they found. Don’t worry, I got it early and I’m gonna be just fine.

(and, wear sunscreen! SPF 1000 for me!).”