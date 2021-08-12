Jessie J

The British singer was hospitalized in December 2020 after she “woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line.” She revealed in an Instagram Live that doctors told her she had Meniere’s syndrome, which is an inner ear condition that can cause vertigo and dizziness. “I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I’ve actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I’ve just been laying low in silence. Now’s the first time I’ve been able to sing and bear it,” she added. “I just miss singing so much and being around anyone.”

“It could be way worse, it is what it is,” the “Bang Bang” singer continued. “I’m super-grateful for my health. It just threw me off. On Christmas Eve I was in the ear hospital going, ‘What is going on?’ But I’m glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine, so I feel a lot better today.”

The “Domino” singer revealed in August 2021 that she could not “sing with ease” after dealing with pain for several months.

“[Six] months in and I still cannot get through a full day without pain in my mid neck / throat,” the British crooner captioned an Instagram video of a performance. “Some days are so much better than others. Worst part is that it’s not my vocal chords. They are healthy and in there with their hands up like. Not us J, we got you. It’s something around them. Spine, thyroid, allergy. Who knows. The tests continue.”

She confirmed that “95 [percent] of the time” she feels good, positive and strong, but the rest of the time it feels like “all hope disappears” and she is “lost and so alone in what’s going on.”