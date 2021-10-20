Celebrity Health Scares: CNN’s John King and More Stars

John King

The CNN anchor revealed in October 2021 that he was previously diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. His condition makes him immunocompromised, meaning he’d been particularly vulnerable amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m going to share a secret I’ve never spoken before, I’m immunocompromised. I have multiple sclerosis,” he said during an Inside Politics segment at the time. “So, I’m grateful you’re all vaccinated. I’m grateful my employer says all these amazing people who work on the floor who came in here for the last 18 months when we were doing this are vaccinated now that we have vaccines.”

King further explained that he was fearful about working with so many people amid the health crisis, saying, “I worry about bringing it home to my 10-year-old son who can’t get a vaccine. I don’t like the government telling me what to do, I don’t like my boss telling me what to do — in this case, it’s important.”