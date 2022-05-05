Jonathan Goodwin

The America’s Got Talent: Extreme contestant revealed in May 2022 that he was paralyzed following an on-set accident. “Six months ago I went to rehearse something and left this little hairy monkey waiting patiently for me … he didn’t see his dad again until just a couple of weeks ago and when he finally did, dad had new cool wheels,” Goodwin wrote via Instagram while sitting in a wheelchair and holding his dog. “A lot has changed in the last six months, but love is a constant and I’m very very loved. Looking forward to my next chapters and being a roll model.”

The daredevil gave more detail about the extent of his injuries, writing, “Thanks for all the love and lovely messages. To answer some questions … I have a T11 spinal cord injury which means I’m paralyzed from the waist down. It’s likely a permanent sitch. If any of you want to race though, I’m pretty sure I can beat you. #BringIt.”