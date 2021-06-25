Joshua Bassett

The Disney star opened up about being rushed to the hospital for near-fatal septic shock and heart failure.

“[I] started getting very ill, and it kept getting worse,” Bassett explained to GQ in June 2021. “I thought it was, like, food poisoning or whatever. It got worse, it got worse, it got worse, it got worse.”

The health scare happened on the same day that the actor released his song “Lie Lie Lie,” and Bassett confirmed that “stress had a part” in his illness.

“[The doctors] told me that I had a 30 percent chance of survival,” he revealed at the time. “They told me that if I had not checked into the hospital within 12 hours, I would have been found [dead] in my apartment.”