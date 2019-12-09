Celebrity Health Scares

JP Rosenbaum

The Bachelorette alum’s wife, Ashley Hebert, revealed in December 2019 that her husband of seven years had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, admitting, “It may be a long road to recovery.”

Guillain-Barré is a rare neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves, causing weakness and tingling that can progress to paralysis.

The construction manager revealed in a series of Instagram Stories that he can’t do everyday things like picking up the couple’s two children or “buttoning buttons, tying shoelaces, putting on deodorant.” He added that he faces “lots of physical therapy” in the future.