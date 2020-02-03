Celebrity Health Scares

Julian Lennon

The late Beatles artist’s son underwent surgery in February 2020 to remove an abnormal mole that’s been on his head for 57 years. “I went to visit my dermatologist, here in L.A., when she noticed a little bump on my head, that was actually a mole, that had been there, along with a birthmark, for the last 57 years,” he wrote via Facebook. “But this time, it looked & felt a little different. She urged me to have a Biopsy 2 days ago, which I obliged… Only to learn, 24 hrs later, that it was Malignant/Cancerous, and that her recommendation was to get it removed immediately.”

He added, “Hopefully, we managed to remove all that was cancerous, but the Mole is being sent off again, for a further/deeper analysis, and I’ll have those results next week.”