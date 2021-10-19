Kate Beckinsale

The Underworld star revealed that her September 2021 visit to the emergency room was not due to a stunt-related injury — or anything remotely cool.

“Having done eight- or nine-hundred action movies, I hurt myself putting on a pair of leggings in a hotel room,” the actress revealed on The Late Late Show With James Corden in October. “I was doing a very intense emotional drama and not running up walls or anything. I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of leggings, and it felt like a kind of guitar string snapped and everything was horrific. I mean, worse than ‘having a baby’ bad.”

She added that she couldn’t walk or lie down, and an ambulance had to take her to the hospital on a gurney.